Kurt Williams emcees Hampton Roads 5 Star Military Luncheon in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Local military families were in the spotlight in Virginia Beach Friday.

Dec.1 was marked the 29th year for the Armed Services YMCA of Hampton Roads 5 Star Military Luncheon, held at the Westin in Town Center.

One military family from each of the military branches was recognized for their outstanding community service.

News Navy continues to take steps to address Sailor mental health Brendan Ponton

News 3’s Kurt Williams was honored to serve as the emcee for the event.

News 3 will profile these active duty military families who are doing amazing work in Hampton Roads communities.