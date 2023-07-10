l-64 project causes lane reductions, traffic shifts throughout Hampton & Newport News

HAMPTON, Va. — Traffic shifts and road lane closures on the Peninsula are starting Sunday night and will impact drivers coming from the southside.

Starting Sunday night, I-64 westbound traffic will be reduced from three lanes to two between Woodland Road and Rip Rap Road.

"When it's a normal 30-second commute to the interstate is now 40 minutes sometimes," said Hampton resident Darrius Breggs.

Since construction started on the multi-million dollar I-64 widening project, many drivers, like Breggs, have been frustrated with backups.

"Certain parts of the day, it's hard to get out of my neighborhood, especially if I'm trying to get anywhere important. I have to leave an hour early sometimes," said Breggs.

Construction of the Hampton Roads express lanes will mean lane reductions and traffic shifts on the Peninsula. The project will turn three general-purpose lanes into two express lanes with tolls, next to two toll-free lanes.

The area initially impacted on Sunday night was I-64 in Hampton between Rip Rap Road and Mallory Street. With the project expected to be underway until 2026 and additional closures and shifts planned, many Hampton residents are frustrated with the lane closures, but they see the bigger picture.

"We have so many people coming to this area. It's going to get a lot better when they finish," said Willie, a longtime Hampton resident.

Willie says he travels from Hampton to Norfolk every day for work, so he's used to the traffic caused by the lane closures.

"It's the norm, it's improvement. It takes time to get it better, but it's getting better," said Willie.

Other Hampton residents said the traffic and backups they're dealing with now will be worth it once the project is complete.

"I think everybody needs to be patient, let them do what they need to do. And on the flip side of that, we get it done as quickly as we can because we need it," said Hampton resident Anthony Robertson. "I've been late for work quite a bit, but my employer understands the magnitude of what's being done."

The eastbound commute will be reduced to two lanes as early as next Sunday between Rip Rap Road and Settlers Landing Road, and mid-August will bring additional shifts to the Hampton River Bridge.