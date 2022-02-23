Lake Taylor High School students sent home after Norfolk Fire-Rescue responds to fire on school's second floor

NORFOLK, Va. - Lake Taylor High School students are being sent home after a fire was reported at the school Wednesday morning.

According to Norfolk Fire-Rescue, crews were called to the school at 9:41 a.m. When they arrived, they found smoke on the building's second floor.

Fire control was obtained by 10:20 a.m., NFR said. The fire was isolated to one portion of the school on the second floor, and crews are now using a high-powered supplemental fan to remove smoke from the building.

Students were moved and sheltered at Lake Taylor Middle School throughout the incident before being sent home, NFR said. Messaging has been sent out to families of all Lake Taylor High School students who will be impacted by the schedule change.

No injuries were reported to students, staff or fire personnel.

The fire's cause is still under investigation.