SUFFOLK, Va. - Lakeland High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after multiple fights occurred in the school's cafeteria.

According to the Suffolk Police Department, Lakeland's school resource officer called dispatch regarding the incident at 11:28 a.m.

Police said it's unknown at this time if the fights were related. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The incident is still under investigation, and no additional information is currently available.