Lambert's Point Golf Course to close permanently by the end of the year

Posted at 10:25 AM, Dec 21, 2022
NORFOLK, Va. — Lambert’s Point Golf Course is closing permanently after nearly 20 years of business on the Elizabeth River waterfront, according to a media release from the City of Norfolk.

When Norfolk’s lease and service agreement with Golf Management, Inc. ends at the end of this year, the Hampton Roads Sanitation District, or HRSD, will take over the 35-acre property.

HRSD has purchased the property from the city for $30 million and plans to “establish its Sustainable Water Initiative for Tomorrow (SWIFT) project that is designed to enhance the groundwater supply and help address environmental concerns such as sea level rise,” according to the release.

