Lane closures scheduled on I-64 for widening and High Rise Bridge Project

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Lane closures are scheduled on I-64 in June due to the Southside Widening and High Rise Bridge Project. Below are the closures.

ALTERNATING, SINGLE-LANE CLOSURES ON I-64 FROM 7 P.M. TO 5 A.M.



June 16 - 17: I-64 east from Great Bridge Boulevard (overpass) to High Rise Bridge (double lane closure)

June 18 - 23: I-64 east and west from Bowers Hill interchange to Shell Road (approximate mile marker 295)

June 18 - 26: I-64 east from I-464 (exit 290) to Shell Road (approximate mile marker 295)

June 19: I-64 west from Shell Road (approximate mile marker 295) to I-464 (exit 290)

There will also be alternating single-lane closures on eastbound and westbound Military Highway near the I-64 overpass from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 19 through 23.

Overnight closure and detour of the off-ramp from I-64 west to Battlefield Boulevard and the "collector-distributor" lane on June 19

VDOT says motorists traveling on I-64 west toward Virginia Beach should follow detour signs utilizing Greenbrier Parkway (exit 289B) and follow the cloverleaf to I-64 east access to Battlefield Boulevard.

Overnight, full closure on Yadkin Road at the I-64 Overpass June 19 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Through traffic should follow the detour below. Local traffic will be able to access businesses on Yadkin Road from George Washington Highway.

Overnight closure and detour of the southbound Battlefield Blvd on-ramp to I-64 west June 19 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Motorists should follow the signed detour along Battlefield Boulevard to Volvo Parkway, following the roundabout back to Battlefield Boulevard northbound and taking the on-ramp to I-64 west.

Overnight closure and detour of ramp from I-64 east to I-464 south (exit 291B) June 19-20 and June 23-25 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Motorists should use the detour listed below:



Take exit 291A to I-464 north

Take exit 2 to Military Highway

Take a left on Military Highway

Take the on-ramp to I-464 south

Overnight closure and detour of I-264 west ramp to I-64 west June 21-22 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Motorists should follow the detour below:



Continue on I-664

Take exit 13B onto Military Highway

Then Follow Military Highway to I-664 on-ramp

Take I-664 on-ramp to I-64 west

Overnight closure and detour of the off-ramp to I-64 east from I-464 south (exit 1B) on June 24 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Motorists should follow the cloverleaf detour below.

VDOT says all construction schedules are pending due to weather or unforeseen circumstances.