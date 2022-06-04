Watch
Lane closures, shifts expected during paving, striping on I-264 east in Norfolk, Virginia Beach this weekend

I-64I-24 interchange Norfolk.png
Virginia Department of Transportation
May 2022 photo of the I-64/I-264 interchange, looking west toward Norfolk
I-64I-24 interchange Norfolk.png
Posted at 8:40 PM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 20:40:43-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Attention, commuters! The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is scheduled to perform paving and striping operations on I-264 east in Norfolk and Virginia Beach this weekend.

This is part of the continuing construction on Phase II of the I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project.

Drivers are advised to plan for temporary traffic shifts and progressive, multi-lane closures on I-264 east from Military Highway (exit 13) to Witchduck Road (exit 16), which scheduled to begin as early as 7 p.m. on Friday, June 3 and continue through 5 a.m. Monday, June 6.

If possible, seek alternate routes, and always stay alert when traveling through a work zone.

VDOT says nighttime work, starting as early as 7 p.m. on June 3-5, will require up to three eastbound travel lanes closed, leaving two travel lanes scheduled to be open at all times through this corridor. Daytime work, starting as early as 5 a.m. on June 4-5, will require single- and double-lane closures.

Drivers should stay in their travel lanes and avoid lane changes when driving through the work zone.

Beginning as early as 5 a.m. on Sunday, June 5, crews will implement a traffic shift from Military Highway (exit 13) to just east of Newtown Road (exit 15) that will split traffic on I-264 east into three lanes on the left and two lanes on the right, with the two center lanes closed. This temporary configuration, which will be in place through 5 a.m. Monday, June 6, will require all traffic planning to exit at Witchduck Road (exit 16) to use the collector-distributor lanes (outside set) instead of mainline I-264 east (inside set) while the center, double-lane closure is in place. Detour signs will be in place throughout the corridor.

Also as part of this work, the I-64 Express Lanes (reversible roadway) will be closed to all traffic beginning at approximately 6 p.m. June 3 through 11:30 a.m. June 5, when the road will open to westbound traffic.

People traveling Monday morning on I-264 east near the Greenwich Road flyover will encounter the new lane configuration, which will shift mainline traffic approximately 24 feet to the left.

﻿This work is weather-dependent, and the schedule is subject to change. Motorists should stay alert and be mindful of crews working alongside the roadway at all times.

