Langley commissary employee accused of firing at ceiling, saying demons told him to 'kill everyone'

HAMPTON, Va. - A Langley Air Force Base commissary employee is facing charges after a March incident where he headed into work with a firearm and fired eight rounds into the ceiling.

The man, a civilian contract employee since 2015, drove into work on March 21 in "good spirits," according to the person who rode with him that day. He was two hours into his shift stocking groceries when he took out a handgun and fired it at the ceiling

We are not revealing his identity because there may be mental health concerns.

According to court documents, video of the incident shows the man picked up several shell casings and threw them away before law enforcement arrived at the scene.

Investigators found one casing, and none of the projectiles were recovered from the ceiling of the commissary, according to the records.

The man told arriving officers that “demons” told him to kill everyone in the commissary, but he didn’t shoot or kill anyone, instead shooting at the "demons" in the ceiling.

He was taken to receive mental health treatment, and is currently in the Western Tidewater Regional Jail being held without bond.

He has a preliminary hearing set for April 26 at 2:30 p.m.

News 3 reached out to Langley Air Force Base Public Affairs, who directed us to the media representative for the Commissary.