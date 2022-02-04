Laptops gifted to members of VCU's military community

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond-based non-profit gifted 30 laptops to members of VCU’s military community.

“This is just one more example of the sea of goodwill and I'm pretty excited about it,” said retired Lt. Colonel Daniel Gade during his first public appearance Thursday as the new Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS).

Tech for Troops provided the refurbished devices in coordination with DVS, using funds donated by the Altria Group to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation.

Gade praised the public/private partnerships making a meaningful difference for veterans as they transition to their next chapters.

“This is entirely practical help that is not otherwise provided by the government,” said Gade. “What we’re demonstrating, in a real way, is that we care about these folks.”

Recipients applied for the devices through VCU’s Office of Military Student Services. Many were on hand Thursday to thank the organizations that filled a need in their academic, professional and personal lives.

“I appreciate the opportunity. It got me out of a hole,” said VCU student Lucas Greeves, who noted he’s been able to attend his National Guard drills virtually and keep up with his course load.

“It makes it easier for me to integrate back into the classroom environment while also being able to continue my work as an entrepreneur,” said Zachary Beasley of his upgrade from a homebound desktop to the high-performing Dell notebook from Tech for Troops.

This is the first large donation specifically to VCU’s military members but in 2021, Tech for Troops provided 225 laptops for student veterans and their spouses at other local colleges. Student veterans and their spouses may apply for a free laptop on the DVS or the Tech for Troops websites.