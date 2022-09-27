Large Chesapeake commercial structure fire on Bainbridge Blvd causes road closures

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Crews responded to a commercial structure fire Monday evening.

Chesapeake Firefighters responded to the large fire around 7:00 p.m., in the 4300 block of Bainbridge Boulevard. Details at this time are limited.

Working incident- Commercial structure fire-4300 Bainbridge Blvd-BC1 in command pic.twitter.com/15TR2MFz1m — Chesapeake Fire Dept (@ChesapeakeFire) September 26, 2022

The fire has caused Bainbridge Boulevard to close at S Military Highway. The ramps onto Bainbridge Boulevard from S Military Highway are closed. There is no ETA for reopening at this time.

