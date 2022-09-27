Watch Now
Large Chesapeake commercial structure fire on Bainbridge Blvd causes road closures

bainbridge fire 3.jpg
Chesapeake Fire Department
bainbridge fire 3.jpg
MicrosoftTeams-image (27).png
MicrosoftTeams-image (26).png
MicrosoftTeams-image (25).png
MicrosoftTeams-image (24).png
Posted at 8:17 PM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 20:19:52-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Crews responded to a commercial structure fire Monday evening.

Chesapeake Firefighters responded to the large fire around 7:00 p.m., in the 4300 block of Bainbridge Boulevard. Details at this time are limited.

bainbridge fire 4.jpg
bainbridge fire 5.jpg

The fire has caused Bainbridge Boulevard to close at S Military Highway. The ramps onto Bainbridge Boulevard from S Military Highway are closed. There is no ETA for reopening at this time.

News 3 is working to learn more details.

