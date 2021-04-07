Large Chesapeake house fire leaves one person injured

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - One person was hurt during a house fire in the 3600 block of Daniel Way Tuesday night.

Units with the Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a call for a possible residential structure fire at 9:21 p.m. Engine 8 arrived on scene five minutes later to heavy fire coming from the home.

Crews from Stations 8, 9, 10 and 15 used defensive tactics to gain control of the fire and keep it from spreading to the homes next door.

The fire was brought under control at 9:49 p.m. All of the home's occupants were able to get out of the home safely.

The person who was hurt, described only as a female, was assessed on scene and refused to be taken to the hospital. Their injury was said to be minor.

Investigators are still working to find out what caused the fire.

