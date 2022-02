SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a commercial structure fire Friday afternoon.

The fire was in the 100 block of Bell Avenue at Rillco, Inc., and was reported around 1:15 p.m.

As of 2 p.m., the incident was is still a "working fire operation." No injuries have been reported at this time, officials said.

Portions of East Washington Street are closed as crews fight the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. There is no further information at this time.