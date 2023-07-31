Large fire breaks out in Portsmouth commercial building, 1 firefighter injured

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — One firefighter is injured after responding to a large fire that broke out at a Portsmouth commercial building, according to the Portsmouth Fire Department.

The department says crews responded to the fire, located in the 1000 block of Queen Street, on the morning of Monday, July 31.



They were able to extinguish the “very large fire” quickly, and firefighters remained on the scene after to put out hot spots, the department says.

Authorities say one firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.