Watch Now
News

Actions

Large fire breaks out in Portsmouth commercial building, 1 firefighter injured

Queen 1011 pic 1.jpg
Portsmouth Fire Department
Queen 1011 pic 1.jpg
Queen pic 2.jpg
Posted at 9:35 AM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 09:35:01-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — One firefighter is injured after responding to a large fire that broke out at a Portsmouth commercial building, according to the Portsmouth Fire Department.

The department says crews responded to the fire, located in the 1000 block of Queen Street, on the morning of Monday, July 31.

They were able to extinguish the “very large fire” quickly, and firefighters remained on the scene after to put out hot spots, the department says.

Authorities say one firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV