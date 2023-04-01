'Large gas line leaking' on Holland Road in Suffolk, authorities say

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk city officials are investigating a large gas line leaking in the 1800 block of Holland Road. That's near Cove Point Drive.

The call came in just before 8 p.m. Friday night.

Fire crews were on the scene performing "atmospheric monitoring," according to a release from the city.

Virginia Natural Gas crews found two gas lines underground—a two-inch and an eight-inch line—but it's unclear which one is leaking.

Traffic in the area is blocked off, officials said.

Firefighters and law enforcement will remain on the scene while gas crews work to secure the leak.

The cause is unknown, officials said.