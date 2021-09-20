Largest dinosaur show in U.S., Jurassic Quest, comes to Hampton Roads Convention Center this October

HAMPTON, Va. - The largest dinosaur attraction is coming to the Hampton Roads area this October.

Jurassic Quest arrives at the Hampton Roads Convention Center from October 8 to October 10. The attraction will be held on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The attraction is said to bring over 100 realistic dinosaurs with dinosaur themed rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a “Triceratots” soft play area for small kids, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more.

Guests can walk through the dinosaur experience at their own pace, and strollers are permitted.

Jurassic Quest is one of the first indoor family entertainment shows to re-launch since the start of the pandemic.

Tickets start at $19 and can be purchased online or on-site. The purchase includes a 100% ticket guarantee that in the event of a show cancellation or postponement for any reason, ticket purchases will be automatically refunded for the full purchase amount. Tickets are for a timed arrival window.

General admission tickets include access to the dinosaur and marine exhibits, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur shows. There are rides and activities that require activity tickets available on site for $5 each, or guests can upgrade to the Kids Unlimited Rides ticket (the best value for children ages 2-12). Green screen photography and animal art tattoos are available at a separate cost. Entry is free for children under age 2.

For more information, click here.