NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A shooting that occurred in Newport News late Monday night left a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers were dispatched to the parking lot of a local business at the 9000th block of Jefferson Avenue at 11:10 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at 11:18 p.m.

This investigation remains ongoing.