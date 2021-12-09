Latest major delivery service shipping deadlines for the holidays

Worried your gifts won't arrive on time when ordering online? Consumer Reports put together a list of information with dates from major delivery services to help out.

As December is well underway, delivery services are still feeling the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. This comes after shipping delays were a major problem last year.

We are also currently experiencing global supply chain issues that are disrupting shipping everywhere.

Here is a list of shipping deadlines from Consumer Reports:

U.S. Postal Service

These are the recommended send-by dates for domestic mail to better ensure delivery before Dec. 25.



Dec. 15: Last day for USPS Retail Ground Service.

Dec. 17: Last day for First-Class Mail Service

Dec. 18: Last day for Priority Mail Service

Dec. 23: Last day for Priority Mail Express Service

FedEx

For shipping within the U.S.:

Dec. 9: Last day to ship via FedEx Ground (Economy)

Dec. 15: Last day to ship via FedEx Ground (U.S.) and FedEx Home Delivery

Dec. 21: Last day to ship via FedEx Express Saver

Dec. 22: Last day to ship via FedEx 2Day and FedEx 2Day A.M.

Dec. 23: Last day to ship via FedEx Standard Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight, and FedEx First Overnight

Dec. 24: Last day to ship via FedEx Same Day

UPS

For shipping within the U.S.:

This year, due to the pandemic, UPS suspended its Service Guarantee for all shipments. That means the shipper won’t guarantee that your packages will arrive on time. However, UPS recommends that you send your packages by the following dates to have the best chance of them arriving on time.

Dec. 21: Last day to ship UPS 3 Day Select for delivery Thursday, Dec. 24

Dec. 22: Last day to ship UPS 2nd Day Air packages for delivery Thursday, Dec. 24

Dec. 23: Last day to ship UPS Next Day Air for delivery Thursday, Dec. 24

Click here to read more from CR on retailer deadlines like Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot, Target, and Walmart.

