HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We are waking up to snow Saturday morning, for the second time recently.

The Eastern Shore was issued a Blizzard Warning and they did end up getting the most snow in our region. Painter in Accomack County is reporting nine inches so far.

Areas more to the south saw less snow totals. Below is a look at totals as of 8 a.m., Saturday morning:

News 3

News 3

