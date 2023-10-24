Latina Social Club clothing drive gives back to Hampton Roads Latinx community

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A group of Latinas in the area that initially started a Facebook group to connect local Latinas on Hampton Roads hopes to give back to their Latinx community by organizing a clothing drive.

The Latina Social Club members said that when moving to the area, they noticed a resource gap that targeted the Latinx community. They saw many Latinx in the area afraid to seek help or resources. To help fill that gap, local families will get the opportunity to stop by and pick up clothing and toy donations at a real estate office in Chesapeake early next month.

Event organizer Jessica Ruano, who first came 10 years ago, speaks about the growth she noticed in the Latinx community in the past two years.

"During that time, I barely felt represented as a Latina woman, so now, moving forward in 2021, I see that there has definitely been an increase in the Latino population, but I didn't really see the resources to that community," said Jessica Ruano, event organizer.

The clothing and toy drive will occur on November 5th at 3207 Churchland Boulevard in Chesapeake from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For those interested in donating towards the clothing drive, a drop box is located at 4676 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach, and will take donations through the end of the month.

You can also email latinassocialclubhrva@gmail.com for more information on the event.