Leader of Elizabeth City fentanyl trafficking ring sentenced to more than 12 years

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A leader of a drug trafficking organization based in Elizabeth City moving kilogram quantities of heroin and fentanyl was sentenced Thursday to 150 months in prison for his role as a major supplier of drugs in Eastern North Carolina.

On July 26, 2023, Jamal Dance, age 31, plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing fentanyl and 100 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing fentanyl analogue between 2019 and 2022.

“Fentanyl is wreaking havoc on communities and tearing apart families throughout Eastern North Carolina,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. “This case exemplifies our unwavering dedication to thoroughly investigate and bring to justice the suppliers who are helping fuel this deadly epidemic.”

According to court documents and other information presented in court, the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office and the Elizabeth City Police Department, in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, initiated an investigation in 2020 targeting a drug trafficking organization (DTO) engaged in the importation of heroin and fentanyl from New Jersey.

Through surveillance, controlled buys and investigative interviews, Dance was identified by officials as the leader of the DTO. The investigation also revealed, according to court documents, that Dance’s role in regularly acquiring 25,000 individual dosage units of fentanyl from his source in New Jersey and distributing them through his DTO in Elizabeth City and the surrounding area.

On June 2, 2022, Dance was arrested in Chesapeake, after returning from securing supply in New Jersey. The search of his vehicle resulted in the discovery of over $14,000 in cash, and 10,000 individually packaged dosage units of fentanyl and fentanyl analogue, totaling approximately 150 grams.

On the same date, a search warrant was executed at his residence in Elizabeth City, where officers seized a loaded .40 caliber handgun, a loaded AR rifle, various ammunitions, cash and marijuana.