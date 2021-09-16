Learn more about 2021 Charity Bowl beneficiary Recovery For Life

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - News 3 is highlighting some very special organizations across Hampton Roads that are benefiting from the 2021 Priority Toyota Charity Bowl.

One of those is Recovery For Life located in Virginia Beach.

Over the past 25 years they've helped more than 10,000 people overcome addictions.

In the video above, Executive Director Dr. Paul Hardy explains how they're changing lives in our community.

Click here to purchase tickets to their upcoming fundraising gala.

It'll be Oct. 9 at the Westin Hotel Town Center in Virginia Beach at 7 p.m. featuring America's Got Talent magician and Virginia Beach native Dustin Tavella.

If you'd like to learn more about the 2021 Priority Toyota Charity Bowl and its beneficiaries, click here.

