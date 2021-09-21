Watch
Learn more about Charity Bowl beneficiary Judeo-Christian Outreach Center

Michael Schmitt
Judeo-Christian Outreach Center
Posted at 6:00 AM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 06:00:54-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - News 3 is highlighting some very special organizations across Hampton Roads that are benefiting from the 2021 Priority Toyota Charity Bowl, including the Judeo-Christian Outreach Center.

From community dinners to an emergency shelter and housing programs, they've supported thousands of families in Hampton Roads for 35 years.

Watch the video to hear from Executive Director Todd Walker about the services they provide.

They're 35th anniversary Black and White Gala will be held Oct. 15. Click here to learn more.

