Learn more about Charity Bowl beneficiary REECH Foundation

REECH Foundation
2019 REECH Foundation football camp
Posted at 6:00 AM, Sep 09, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - News 3 is highlighting some very special organizations across Hampton Roads that are benefiting from the 2021 Priority Toyota Charity Bowl.

The REECH Foundation is one of them.

This nonprofit is inspiring the next generation by using sports to educate students about careers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math).

News 3 was joined by founder and former NFL player Don Carey to learn more about their innovative, hands-on programs.

