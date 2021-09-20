Learn more about Charity Bowl beneficiary The Pantry Chapel

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - News 3 is highlighting some very special organizations across Hampton Roads that are benefiting from the 2021 Priority Toyota Charity Bowl.

For The Chapel Pantry, the support they're receiving is huge.

Over the past seventeen months, the food pantry in Virginia Beach has hosted weekly drive-throughs, serving more than 80,000 people.

Recently, they switched to a full client-choice, market-style pantry.

News 3 spoke with coordinator Kay O'Reilly about what that means and how this donation helps them serve the community.

