Leatherback sea turtle lays nest on Ocracoke Island for first time in over a decade

Cape Hatteras National Seashore/National Park Service
Posted at 8:14 PM, Jun 24, 2023
OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. — For the first time in over a decade, a Leatherback sea turtle laid a nest on Ocracoke Island in the Outer Banks!

Cape Hatteras National Seashore says the nest was discovered during a patrol on Tuesday, June 20. The nest had 93 eggs!

The Leatherback is the largest sea turtle in the world, Cape Hatteras National Seashore says. Due to the nest’s location at the high tide line, biologists moved the eggs to a safer location.

Alexa Lyne, Cape Hatteras National Seashore's Scientist in Parks intern, stands in the turtle tracks. Lyne was able to assist with finding and relocating the nest.

The last Leatherback nest laid on Ocracoke Island was 11 years ago in 2012.

