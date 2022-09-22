Watch Now
Legacy Lounge appeals Norfolk City Council's decision to take away their permit

News 3
Posted at 5:51 PM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 18:48:44-04

NORFOLK, Va. - The owner of Legacy Lounge in Downtown Norfolk is appealing the city council's vote to take away their conditional use permit.

The vote shut down the establishment which had been operating as a nightclub. The city says an investigation found Legacy in violation when four people were shot outside the establishment in August, including that they didn't have security working that night.

In the appeal filed in Norfolk Circuit Court, an attorney for the ownership argues Legacy didn't do anything wrong and says Norfolk went too far in revoking their conditional use permit.

The owners say they did have security working on the night of the shooting. The attorney says the court should void the city council's action.

News 3 reached out to a city spokesperson for comment, but they have declined.

