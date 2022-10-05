Legacy Lounge fights to keep their doors open after the city of Norfolk takes action against them

NORFOLK, Va. – Owners of the Legacy Lounge and their attorney are heading to court Wednesday afternoon asking a judge to stop the actions of the city of Norfolk.

The group is fighting to keep its doors open after filing a civil suit against the Norfolk City Council.

They are asking the judge to block the City Council's permit revocation.

The city voted to shut down the establishment which had been operating as a nightclub.

The city says an investigation found Legacy in violation when four people were shot outside the establishment in August, including that they didn't have security working that night.

The owners say they did have security working on the night of the shooting.

In the appeal filed in Norfolk Circuit Court, an attorney for the ownership argues Legacy didn't do anything wrong and says Norfolk went too far in revoking their conditional use permit.

The attorney says the court should void the city council's action.

Legacy Lounge released the following statement:

"Legacy Lounge has chosen to appeal the recent revocation of their Conditional Use Permit by Norfolk City Council which effectively ended all business operations and approximately two dozen jobs. The decision to appeal is made with the hope that this process will resemble transparency and fairness. They maintain a standing invitation for dialogue to City Council, City Management, and the surrounding downtown community."

The City of Norfolk previously released the following statement:

Legacy’s Conditional Use Permit (CUP) requires it to provide uniformed security officers tasked with controlling and containing patrons, and peacefully and effectively resolving dangerous situations to prevent injuries. CUP holders must also ensure the use of their permit does not diminish or impair the value of the land within the neighborhood in which their business is located, and does not cause a negative cumulative effect within the immediate neighborhood and the City as a whole.

A police investigation and accompanying social media footage of events occurring within and near Legacy this Aug. 5 revealed no uniformed security were within the business while a patron, Tyshawn Gray, was restrained and dragged by his neck and clothing. Following that altercation, Legacy staff moved patrons out of the nightclub and into the neighborhood’s streets, where Mr. Gray then fired several rounds into the crowd, striking four victims. As a result of these actions, the City proposes Legacy’s CUP be revoked.