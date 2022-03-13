Legislation aims to crack down on catalytic converter thefts

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia General Assembly has approved legislation to toughen the penalty for stealing catalytic converters.

The emission control devices have become popular targets for thieves to cut out of a vehicle’s exhaust system. Thefts have increased across the country over the last two years as prices for the precious metals they contain have skyrocketed.

The legislation makes tampering with or stealing a catalytic converter a Class 6 felony, which is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Stealing a converter is currently a misdemeanor. The legislation now goes to Gov. Glenn Youngkin for his consideration.