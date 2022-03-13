Watch
News

Actions

Legislation aims to crack down on catalytic converter thefts

PT Airline Boulevard catalytic converter thefts (June 21)
Portsmouth Police Department
PT Airline Boulevard catalytic converter thefts (June 21)
Posted at 8:12 PM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 20:12:09-05

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia General Assembly has approved legislation to toughen the penalty for stealing catalytic converters.

The emission control devices have become popular targets for thieves to cut out of a vehicle’s exhaust system. Thefts have increased across the country over the last two years as prices for the precious metals they contain have skyrocketed.

The legislation makes tampering with or stealing a catalytic converter a Class 6 felony, which is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Stealing a converter is currently a misdemeanor. The legislation now goes to Gov. Glenn Youngkin for his consideration.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories