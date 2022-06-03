LEGO celebrates Pride Month with 'A to Z of Awesome' campaign

Lego is inviting members of the LGBTQIA+ plus community to build something.

The "A to Z of Awesome" social media campaign was launched this June, in conjunction with Pride Month. People are asked to pick one of the words that LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, intersex, asexual/ally) stand for, or come up with their own, then build something that defines what that word means to them.

You can then upload an image of the creation here. Lego also encourages builders to use the hashtag #AtoZofAwesome.

Builds will be featured on the site.

Lego said the goal of the campaign is to create more understanding and acceptance of the community and the abbreviations.