Leondra Head speaks on media EDI panel at Hampton University

HAMPTON, Va. — On Friday, Hampton University held a special event, marking a major milestone for the Scripps Howard School of Journalism.

Hampton University and the E.W. Scripps Company, the parent company of News 3, are celebrating 20 years together. E.W. Scripps owns 61 TV stations in 41 markets across the country.

From radio broadcasters to news reporters and producers, students at the school are eager to learn. They get hands-on experiences in the school's TV control room, preparing them for the real world.

School Dean Julia Wilson said she has big goals for students.

"The confidence they build as they go from freshmen to seniors and when they graduate, they are ready to add value to any news agency," Wilson said.

News 3's very own Leondra Head, a Hampton graduate, spoke on a panel about equity, diversity and inclusion in the media.

Hampton also held a career fair for students on Friday.

Hampton University is recognized as a top producer of Black journalists across the nation.

Mike Canan, with the Scripps Howard Foundation, said the school plays a pivotal role in building young journalists.

"Helping innovate the future of journalism education and diversifying the pipeline of journalists with programs like here at Hampton," Canan said. "We really want to make sure that the journalists that are going out into the field reflect the communities they are working in."

