VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Lesner Bridge will see "intermittent closures" for an hour and a half Tuesday morning as a commercial is filmed on the road, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Beginning at 9 a.m., filming for a Navistar truck commercial will take place on the bridge. The filming is expected to conclude at 10:30 a.m., the VBPD said.

The road closure was announced Monday afternoon.

Motorists are asked to expect delays.