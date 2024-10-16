Liam Payne, ex-member of boy band One Direction, dies at 31 in Buenos Aires hotel fall

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Liam Payne, ex-member of boy band One Direction, dies at 31 in Buenos Aires hotel fall, local officials tell media.



