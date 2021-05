LYNCHBURG, Va. - Quentin Maurice Badie was last seen heading to Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia for an event being held on Tuesday, April 6.

According to a news release, Badie checked into the event on April 8.

Without his prescribed medications, he may appear confused or suffer hallucinations.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are urged to call LUPD at 434-592-7641.