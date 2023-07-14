Library turns the page on overdue fines in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Public Library stopped charging overdue fines of $.25 per item, per day, which started July 1.

If you lose or damage a library item, you’ll still be charged a fee to replace it.

Director Kimberly B. Knight quoted on behalf of this saying, “Overdue fines, and the inability to pay them, keep customers from returning to the library and returning their materials. We want to remove as many barriers to accessing library resources as we can.”

If you still have books and materials that were due when overdue fines applied, VBPL is offering you the chance to return them by Sept. 30 if you have related fines and fees cancelled. The link is posted here.