Lifeguard stand on 21st Street in Virginia Beach falls on top of woman, crushing her to death: Police

Posted at 11:02 AM, Sep 11, 2023
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A woman in Virginia Beach died after a lifeguard stand fell over and crushed her, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Police responded to the incident around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 9, at 21st Street on the beach. At the scene, police confirmed the woman, 28-year-old Chelsea Moles, was dead.

Police say Moles was believed to be asleep on top of the lifeguard stand when another person tied a hammock to it, which caused the stand to fall on top of Moles and crush her.

Investigators have ruled her death as accidental.

