“Lights, Camera, Holiday!”: Suffolk holiday parade to close roads

The 2022 Suffolk Holiday Parade will take place on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 7 p.m. This year’s parade theme is “Lights, Camera, Holiday!”

The parade will cause some roads to be closed starting at 5 p.m.

These closures will affect southbound vehicular access at Constance Road and North Main Street to Mahan Street. Northbound traffic on North Main Street from Mahan Street to Constance Road will be open. North Main Street from Mahan Street to Fayette Street at Carolina Road will be closed for both north and southbound traffic. Also, Washington Street from Commerce Street west to Military Road will be closed to all traffic. Prentis Street from West Constance Road to North Main Street will also be closed to all traffic. All road closures and detours will be posted, and traffic control will be in place.

According to city officials, the affected roads are expected to reopen by approximately 9 p.m. There will be restricted on-street parking on West Washington Street and North Main Street from approximately 12 p.m. until 10 p.m. All restricted on-street parking areas will be posted accordingly.

Free parking for the parade is available in all City Public Parking lots, including the Godwin Courthouse parking lot, Commerce Street Lot, and Market Park parking lot.