Lime riders in Norfolk have scooted more than 1 million miles, city says

NORFOLK, Va. - Lime riders in the City of Norfolk have surpassed one million miles within two years of the scooter program's launch.

More than a thousand Lime scooters are available on Norfolk streets, meaning less cars on the road and more convenient ways to get around for residents and visitors. The City of Norfolk said most trips on Lime equal less than a mile, meaning riders are using this form of micromobility to get around the city quicker.

Parking corrals have also been installed around the city in a push to create safe streets for all users.

The City reminds Lime riders to follow the rules and stay safe while riding.

1. Don’t drink and scoot/drive/ride. No matter what form of transportation you use—car, bike, scooter or walking— leave the driving to someone else if you’ve been drinking.

2. Protect your head and wear a helmet. Like cyclists, scooter riders are encouraged to wear helmets while riding.

3. Share the road, not a scooter. Electric scooters are designed for one rider at a time. If your pal needs a ride, get them their own scooter for optimal fun and safety.

4. Share the road and obey all traffic laws. Be respectful of those around you. Obey all traffic signals and go with the flow of traffic. Scooters belong in the bike lane or on a street under 25 mph. Scooters are not allowed on sidewalks downtown.

5. Park responsibly. You can leave your Lime in designated parking spaces/corrals, near any public bike rack around the city or curbside. Do not block sidewalks or pedestrian curb ramps.

6. Riders 18 and over. Parents, scooters are not a toy but a transportation option. With speeds up to 20 mph, adults only, please!

To learn more about Lime in Norfolk, click here.