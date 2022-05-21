Lineup announced for York County's summer concert series at waterfront

YORKTOWN, Va. - Yorktown’s Sounds of Summer concerts is set to kick off on June 2.

The concert series will take place at Riverwalk Landing in Historic Yorktown on Thursday nights from 7 to 9:30 p.m. through August 11. There will not be a concert on July 7.

To kick off the concert series, The Uptown Band is performing followed by an exciting schedule that includes some bands that are new to the waterfront including Cat5 Band, The Deloreans, and The Adrian Duke Project.

Blankets, chairs, and small coolers are allowed, however, tables, umbrellas, or tents are not allowed. Organizers say there will be a dance floor, games of cornhole, and food trucks.

Free parking is available at the Riverwalk Landing parking terrace, York Hall, York-Poquoson Courthouse, County Administration Building, and other designated public parking lots throughout town.

The free Yorktown Trolley runs from 5 to 10 p.m. during every concert.

The following performances are scheduled:

June 2

The Uptown Band

June 9

The Main Event Band

June 16

Another Level

June 23

Cat5 Band

June 30

The Original Rhondels

July 14

The Deloreans

July 21

The Tidewater Drive Band

July 28

The Adrian Duke Project

August 4

Band of Oz

August 11

Slapnation

For more information, click here.