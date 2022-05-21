Lineup announced for York County's summer concert series at waterfront

YORKTOWN, Va. - Yorktown’s Sounds of Summer concerts is set to kick off on June 2.
The concert series will take place at Riverwalk Landing in Historic Yorktown on Thursday nights from 7 to 9:30 p.m. through August 11. There will not be a concert on July 7.
To kick off the concert series, The Uptown Band is performing followed by an exciting schedule that includes some bands that are new to the waterfront including Cat5 Band, The Deloreans, and The Adrian Duke Project.
Blankets, chairs, and small coolers are allowed, however, tables, umbrellas, or tents are not allowed. Organizers say there will be a dance floor, games of cornhole, and food trucks.
Free parking is available at the Riverwalk Landing parking terrace, York Hall, York-Poquoson Courthouse, County Administration Building, and other designated public parking lots throughout town.
The free Yorktown Trolley runs from 5 to 10 p.m. during every concert.
The following performances are scheduled:
June 2
The Uptown Band
June 9
The Main Event Band
June 16
Another Level
June 23
Cat5 Band
June 30
The Original Rhondels
July 14
The Deloreans
July 21
The Tidewater Drive Band
July 28
The Adrian Duke Project
August 4
Band of Oz
August 11
Slapnation
