Lisa Loring, original Wednesday Addams actress, dies at 64

(CNN) — The actress Lisa Loring, best known for playing the original Wednesday in "The Addams Family" series has died at the age of 64.

She had a stroke last week, and her family removed her from life support on Saturday.

CNN Newsource Lisa Loring, best known as the first actress to play Wednesday Addams in the original "The Addams Family" sitcom, has died at the age of 64.





Loring was just six years old when she portrayed the iconic death-obsessed, pigtail-wearing Wednesday Addams in the sitcom. The show only lasted two years.

CNN Newsource Lisa Loring, best known as the first actress to play Wednesday Addams in the original "The Addams Family" sitcom, has died at the age of 64.





Her other acting credits include "The Pruitts of Southampton," "As the World Turns," "The Girl from U.N.C.L.E.," "Fantasy Island," and "Barnaby Jones."