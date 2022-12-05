List: Norfolk SPCA needs community's help in annual Holiday Donation Drive

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk SPCA is asking the community to join in on their annual Holiday Donation Drive.

By donating critically-needed supplies, the SPCA says you are supporting the shelter’s life-saving mission and providing opportunities for the animals within the shelter’s temporary care.

“For 130 years, we have proudly served this area by sheltering homeless companion animals, providing low-cost and high-quality veterinary care, and offering other support programs like our Emergency Pet Pantry,” says Norfolk SPCA Executive Director Kimberly Sherlaw. “Our longevity and success would not be possible without the generous support we receive from our community."

TRENDING: Prayer group gathers outside of B.M. Williams Primary School in response to After-School Satan Club

Supplies such as dry kibble and canned food for dogs and cats of all ages, training treats, household cleaning supplies, bedding, toys and more are needed.

For a full list of accepted items, or to shop online for direct delivery to the Norfolk SPCA, click here.