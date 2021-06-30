List of local city closings in observance of the July 4 holiday

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Cities in Hampton Roads are preparing to celebrate Independence Day.

In observance of the state-designated holiday, local governments are closing their offices and will pause many of their services.

Below is a list of all local city closings for the Fourth of July holiday weekend:

Suffolk

In observance of Independence Day, Suffolk City offices will be closed Monday, July 5. Operations will resume Tuesday, July 6 at 8:30 a.m. The city observes all state-designated holidays. Independence Day is considered a holiday for the Commonwealth of Virginia, and all state offices are closed on this day.

Suffolk Public Works Department will pick up trash as scheduled the period of July 6 through July 9. TFC Recycling will also conduct their normal recycling collection routes the period of June 6 through July 9. Suffolk Public Works Department reminds you that trash must be placed at curbside no later than 7 a.m. on the day of collection. For more information on refuse collection, please call Public Works at 514-7630.

The Southeastern Public Service Authority (SPSA) Transfer Station in Suffolk and the Regional Landfill will be closed on Monday, July 5.

Suffolk Transit will not operate on Monday, July 5.

All Suffolk Parks & Recreation Joint Use Recreation Facilities and summer camps will be closed Monday, July 5 including the Booker T. Washington, Creekside, Mack Benn, Jr., Northern Shores, Oakland, King’s Fork, and Whaleyville Recreation Centers. The East Suffolk Recreation Center and Whaleyville Recreation Center will be closed Monday, July 5. The Suffolk Parks & Recreation Administration Office will be closed Monday, July 5.

Suffolk’s four major parks (Lone Star Lakes, Constant’s Wharf, Sleepy Hole, Bennett's Creek) will remain open Monday, July 5; however, no park attendant will be on duty.

The Suffolk Art Gallery will be closed Sunday, July 4 and Monday, July 5.

All Suffolk City Libraries (Morgan Memorial, North Suffolk, Chuckatuck) will be closed Monday, July 5. Morgan Memorial and North Suffolk Libraries will reopen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6.

The Suffolk Visitor Center will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the Independence Day holiday. The Suffolk Seaboard Station Railroad Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Suffolk Executive Airport Terminal will not be manned on Monday, July 5. The airfield, self-serve fuel island, and restaurant will be open on Monday, July 5.

Williamsburg

The City of Williamsburg will observe Independence Day on Monday, July 5. All city offices will be closed. This includes the Municipal Building on Lafayette Street, Quarterpath Recreation Center, Williamsburg Regional Library administrative offices in the Stryker Center, and the Williamsburg-James City County Courthouse on Monticello Avenue.

Waller Mill Park will follow normal operating hours, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Williamsburg Library will be closed on Sunday, July 4 and Monday, July 5.

Garbage will be collected on its regular schedule Monday and Tuesday.

For water emergencies after hours, weekends and holidays, please call 757-220-2331. More information can be found at williamsburgva.gov/publicworks.

Need to pay a city bill when offices are closed? A convenient 24-hour bill payment drop box is located at the front of the Municipal Building, 401 Lafayette St., for city transactions. Payments can also be made online. Drop box payments made on Monday, July 5 will not be posted until Tuesday, July 6

Virginia Beach

All Virginia Beach community recreation centers will be closed July 4, however, parks and park facilities will be open regular hours.

Virginia Beach will observe the holiday on Monday, July 5. All government administrative offices, public schools and offices, courts, and libraries (Tidewater Community College library included) will be closed. The city's health department along with the voter registrar's office will also close Monday.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney's office will also close on Monday. EMS headquarters and training center will also close Monday to observe the holiday.

Virginia Beach museums, including, Francis Land House, Lynnhaven House, Thoroughgood House, and Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School museum will close Monday. Francis Land House and Lynnhaven House are also closed for restoration until further notice.

The Sandler Center for the Performing Arts is also scheduled to close Monday, July 5.

Trash collection will not be affected, however, Waste Management offices will close Monday.

The Farmers Market office will be closed on July 4 and 5.

This list will continue to be updated as more cities release their holiday closing plans.