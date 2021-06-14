List of local city closings to observe Juneteenth

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - People in Hampton Roads are coming together to celebrate an important part of American history, Juneteenth.

This day is the oldest known commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States. To celebrate, several local cities are closing offices to observe the holiday.

Here's a list of cities with changes in hours of operations.

Williamsburg

Williamsburg will observe Juneteenth on Friday, June 18. All city offices will be closed, including, offices in the Municipal Building on Lafayette Street, Williamsburg Regional Library administrative offices in the Stryker Center, and the Williamsburg-James City County Courthouse on Monticello Avenue.

Waller Mill Park will follow normal operating hours, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Quarterpath Recreation Center has been closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic.

For water emergencies after hours, weekends, and holidays, please call 757-220-2331. Need to pay a City bill when offices are closed? A convenient 24-hour bill payment drop box is located at the front of the Municipal Building, 401 Lafayette St., for City transactions. Payments can also be made online. Dropbox payments made on Friday, June 18 will not be posted until Monday, June 21.

Portsmouth

The City of Portsmouth’s municipal offices, including libraries and recreation centers, will be closed on Friday, June 18.

Trash Collection: There will be no trash, recycling, or bulk collections on Friday, June 18. All Friday routes will be collected in advance on Wednesday, June 16.

Libraries will be closed on Friday and Saturday.

The Portsmouth Museums have reopened three of its five museums: The Children’s Museum of Virginia, the Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center, and the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum which will operate with normal schedules on June 18 and June 19.

Recreation centers will be closed on Friday and will reopen on Monday, June 21.

Parks will be operating with normal hours, from dawn to dusk.

Newport News

City Offices will be closed Friday. Libraries will be closed both Friday and Saturday.

Garbage, recycling, and bulk waste collections will continue as scheduled.

Recovery Operations Center, such as landfill, will also be closed Friday and Saturday.

Suffolk

Suffolk City offices and libraries will be closed Friday and operations will resume Monday, June 21, at 8:30 a.m.

Suffolk Public Works Department will pick up trash as scheduled for the period of June 15 through June 18. TFC Recycling will also conduct their normal recycling collection routes.

The Southeastern Public Service Authority (SPSA) Transfer Station in Suffolk and the Regional Landfill will be closed on Saturday.

All Suffolk Parks & Recreation joint use recreation facilities (Mack Benn Jr., Booker T. Washington, Kings Fork, Creekside, Northern Shores, and Oakland) will be closed Friday. The East Suffolk Recreation Center and Whaleyville Recreation Center will be closed Friday. The admin office will also be closed Friday too.

Suffolk’s four major parks will be open, but there will be no park attendant on Friday.

Cypress Park Pool will open for public swim from 2 p.m. to 6.p.m, Tuesdays through Sundays, beginning Saturday, June 19.

The Suffolk Art Gallery will be closed Friday.



This list will be updated as information is received.

