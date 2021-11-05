List of local COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics for younger children

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - With the CDC approving a COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11, vaccination clinics have begun to offer the option around Hampton Roads.

Here’s a list of locations where younger children can get vaccinated:

Hampton Peninsula Community Vaccination Clinic

Newport News Sherwood Old Ferguson community vaccination center

Norfolk Department of Public Health

Portsmouth Health Department

Military Circle Mall

Virginia Beach Department of Public Health

Peninsula Health Department

The vaccine is also available to younger children at participating locations of CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens, and Walmart

Virginia Beach City Public Schools is holding their own first shot vaccination clinic for the students of that school district throughout the month of November.

Registration is highly encouraged. Walk-ups will only be allowed if there are appointment openings and vaccine availability.

Your child does not have to be enrolled at the school where you register to receive the vaccine and there is no cost to families.

Vaccination, first shot

Nov. 8 – Nov. 13



Elementary school site Date Time W.T. Cooke Elementary Parkway Elementary Monday, Nov. 8 5:45 p.m.-7:45 p.m. College Park Elementary Holland Elementary Tuesday, Nov. 9 5:45 p.m.-7:45 p.m. Seatack Elementary Pembroke Meadows Elementary Wednesday, Nov. 10 5:45 p.m.-7:45 p.m. Bettie F. Williams Elementary Salem Elementary Thursday, Nov. 11 5:45 p.m.-7:45 p.m. Tallwood Elementary Saturday, Nov. 13 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Nov. 15 – Nov. 20



Elementary school site Date Time Centerville Elementary Corporate Landing Elementary Monday, Nov. 15 5:45 p.m.-7:45 p.m. Fairfield Elementary North Landing Elementary Tuesday, Nov. 16 5:45 p.m.-7:45 p.m. Indian Lakes Elementary Trantwood Elementary Wednesday, Nov. 17 5:45 p.m.-7:45 p.m. Alanton Elementary Rosemont Elementary Thursday, Nov. 18 5:45 p.m.-7:45 p.m. Landstown Elementary Saturday, Nov. 20 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Nov. 22 – Nov. 23



Elementary school site Date Time Pembroke Elementary White Oaks Elementary Monday, Nov. 22 5:45 pm.-7:45 p.m. Point O’View Elementary Providence Elementary Tuesday, Nov. 23 5:45 pm . - 7:45 p.m.

If you know any additional clinics that are not listed please email the information to TakingAction@wtkr.com to be included in this list.