List of local COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics for younger children

Photo courtesy: Greg Marsh
The Moderna COVID vaccine clinical trial is for children under the age of 12, who are then broken down into three age groups: 6-11 years old, 2-5 years old and six to 20 months old.
Posted at 12:24 PM, Nov 05, 2021
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - With the CDC approving a COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11, vaccination clinics have begun to offer the option around Hampton Roads.

Here’s a list of locations where younger children can get vaccinated:

  • Hampton Peninsula Community Vaccination Clinic
  • Newport News Sherwood Old Ferguson community vaccination center
  • Norfolk Department of Public Health
  • Portsmouth Health Department
  • Military Circle Mall 
  • Virginia Beach Department of Public Health
  • Peninsula Health Department
  • The vaccine is also available to younger children at participating locations of CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens, and Walmart

Virginia Beach City Public Schools is holding their own first shot vaccination clinic for the students of that school district throughout the month of November.

Registration is highly encouraged. Walk-ups will only be allowed if there are appointment openings and vaccine availability. 

Your child does not have to be enrolled at the school where you register to receive the vaccine and there is no cost to families.

Vaccination, first shot

Nov. 8 – Nov. 13

Elementary school siteDateTime

W.T. Cooke Elementary

Parkway Elementary

Monday,

Nov. 8

5:45 p.m.-7:45 p.m.

College Park Elementary

Holland Elementary

Tuesday,

Nov. 9

5:45 p.m.-7:45 p.m.

Seatack Elementary

Pembroke Meadows Elementary

Wednesday,

Nov. 10

5:45 p.m.-7:45 p.m.

Bettie F. Williams Elementary

Salem Elementary

Thursday,

Nov. 11

5:45 p.m.-7:45 p.m.
Tallwood Elementary

Saturday,

Nov. 13

9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Nov. 15 – Nov. 20

Elementary school siteDateTime

Centerville Elementary

Corporate Landing Elementary

Monday,

Nov. 15

5:45 p.m.-7:45 p.m.

Fairfield Elementary

North Landing Elementary

Tuesday,

Nov. 16

5:45 p.m.-7:45 p.m.

Indian Lakes Elementary

Trantwood Elementary

Wednesday,

Nov. 17

5:45 p.m.-7:45 p.m.

Alanton Elementary

Rosemont Elementary

Thursday,

Nov. 18

5:45 p.m.-7:45 p.m.
Landstown Elementary

Saturday,

Nov. 20

9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Nov. 22 – Nov. 23

Elementary school siteDateTime

Pembroke Elementary

White Oaks Elementary

Monday,

Nov. 22

5:45 pm.-7:45 p.m.

Point O’View Elementary

Providence Elementary

Tuesday,

Nov. 23

5:45 pm. -7:45 p.m.

If you know any additional clinics that are not listed please email the information to TakingAction@wtkr.com to be included in this list.

