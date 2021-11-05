List of local COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics for younger children

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - With the CDC approving a COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11, vaccination clinics have begun to offer the option around Hampton Roads.
Here’s a list of locations where younger children can get vaccinated:
- Hampton Peninsula Community Vaccination Clinic
- Newport News Sherwood Old Ferguson community vaccination center
- Norfolk Department of Public Health
- Portsmouth Health Department
- Military Circle Mall
- Virginia Beach Department of Public Health
- Peninsula Health Department
- The vaccine is also available to younger children at participating locations of CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens, and Walmart
Virginia Beach City Public Schools is holding their own first shot vaccination clinic for the students of that school district throughout the month of November.
Registration is highly encouraged. Walk-ups will only be allowed if there are appointment openings and vaccine availability.
Your child does not have to be enrolled at the school where you register to receive the vaccine and there is no cost to families.
Vaccination, first shot
Nov. 8 – Nov. 13
|Elementary school site
|Date
|Time
W.T. Cooke Elementary
Parkway Elementary
Monday,
Nov. 8
|5:45 p.m.-7:45 p.m.
College Park Elementary
Holland Elementary
Tuesday,
Nov. 9
|5:45 p.m.-7:45 p.m.
Seatack Elementary
Pembroke Meadows Elementary
Wednesday,
Nov. 10
|5:45 p.m.-7:45 p.m.
Bettie F. Williams Elementary
Salem Elementary
Thursday,
Nov. 11
|5:45 p.m.-7:45 p.m.
|Tallwood Elementary
Saturday,
Nov. 13
|9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
Nov. 15 – Nov. 20
|Elementary school site
|Date
|Time
Centerville Elementary
Corporate Landing Elementary
Monday,
Nov. 15
|5:45 p.m.-7:45 p.m.
Fairfield Elementary
North Landing Elementary
Tuesday,
Nov. 16
|5:45 p.m.-7:45 p.m.
Indian Lakes Elementary
Trantwood Elementary
Wednesday,
Nov. 17
|5:45 p.m.-7:45 p.m.
Alanton Elementary
Rosemont Elementary
Thursday,
Nov. 18
|5:45 p.m.-7:45 p.m.
|Landstown Elementary
Saturday,
Nov. 20
|9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
Nov. 22 – Nov. 23
|Elementary school site
|Date
|Time
Pembroke Elementary
White Oaks Elementary
Monday,
Nov. 22
|5:45 pm.-7:45 p.m.
Point O’View Elementary
Providence Elementary
Tuesday,
Nov. 23
|5:45 pm. -7:45 p.m.
If you know any additional clinics that are not listed please email the information to TakingAction@wtkr.com to be included in this list.