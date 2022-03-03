List of local military installations that have lifted mask requirements

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - A number of military installations throughout Hampton Roads are no longer requiring people to wear masks indoors.

On February 25, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it was relaxing its indoor mask guidance. The agency's new metrics used to determine whether a mask should be used indoors will now take into account hospitalizations, local hospitalization capacity and new COVID-19 cases, creating three levels of risk: Low, medium and high.

Below is a list of the local installations where you can ditch your face covering if you so choose:

Joint Base Langley-Eustis (Hampton)

On February 27, Joint Base Langley-Eustis announced face masks are optional for JBLE personnel who are fully vaccinated. All personnel are still required to wear masks inside medical facilities and Department of Defense (DoD) transportation assets, including government vehicles.

People who have been vaccinated and show symptoms of COVID-19, have tested positive for the virus or who have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19 must still wear a mask.

Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story (Virginia Beach)

Citing the fact that Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story and the surrounding area is in a low community risk area, face masks are no longer required indoors or on the base for DoD personnel and visitors.

All other health protection guidance remains in effect, including guidance regarding workplace access, occupancy levels, physical distancing, travel and meetings.

People have the option to continue to wear a mask if desired.

Naval Station Norfolk (Norfolk)

Naval Station Norfolk and the surrounding area is also in a low community risk area, so base officials say DoD personnel and visitors no longer need to wear a mask while on base.

All other health protection guidance remains in effect, including guidance regarding workplace access, occupancy levels, physical distancing, travel and meetings.

People have the option to continue to wear a mask if desired.

Naval Air Station Oceana (Virginia Beach)

Naval Air Station Oceana, Dam Neck Annex, NALF Fentress and the surrounding area are also in a low community risk area. With the exception of inside its healthcare facilities, masks are no longer required on the installations or annexes for DoD personnel and visitors.

All other health protection guidance remains in effect, including guidance regarding workplace access, occupancy levels, physical distancing, travel and meetings.

People have the option to continue to wear a mask if desired.

Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads (Norfolk)

Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads and the surrounding area is also in a low community risk area. With the exception of inside its medical facilities, DoD personnel and visitors no longer need to wear masks on the installation or its annexes.

All other health protection guidance remains in effect, including guidance regarding workplace access, occupancy levels, physical distancing, travel and meetings.

People have the option to continue to wear a mask if desired.

To the contrary, masks are still required for all patients and visitors at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth since it is a healthcare facility.

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.