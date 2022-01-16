List of notable bridge and interstate closings, detours throughout Hampton Roads for the week of Jan. 16

Here's a list of closures on interstates, ramps, bridges and primary roads, as well as lane closures at the bridge-tunnels and the Berkley, Coleman, High Rise and James River bridges, for the week of January 16.

Scheduled closures are subject to change based on weather conditions and other factors.

For information on the many other lane closures necessary for maintenance and construction throughout Hampton Roads, visit 511 Virginia's website, download the 511VA smartphone app or dial 511.

Bridges & Tunnels:

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:

Mobile, single-lane closure westbound Jan. 18 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:

Alternating, mobile, single-lane closure southbound Jan. 11 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

James River Bridge, Route 17:

Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures in both directions:

Southbound Jan. 18-19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Northbound Jan. 20-21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

George P. Coleman Memorial Bridge, Route 17:

Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures in both directions Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

﻿HRBT Expansion Project:

For lane closures and project updates related to the HRBT Expansion Project, click here.

﻿Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown Tunnels):

For information on maintenance schedules for the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and MLK Expressway (Route 164), click here.

I-64, Hampton:

Alternating, single-lane closures on the off-ramp from I-64 west to I-664 south (exit 264A):

Jan. 16 from 4 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Jan. 17-20 from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Jan. 21-22 from 6 p.m. to 11 a.m

I-64, Denbigh Boulevard Bridge Replacement Project, Newport News:

Alternating double-lane closures with brief, intermittent stoppages up to 20 minutes each on I-64 West at the Denbigh Boulevard overpass Jan. 17-18 and Jan. 20 starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, Express Lanes:

Full closure in both directions:

Jan. 16-20 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

I-64, Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:

For a full list of ongoing traffic impacts and lane closures, visit the project traffic alerts page here.

Alternating, single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions between I-664 North/Route 13/Route 58 (exit 299) and Shell Road (overpass), Sunday, Jan. 9, through Sunday, Jan. 16, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closure on I-64 West at the High Rise Bridge, Jan. 16-20, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full closure of the off-ramp from I-64 West to George Washington Highway (exit 296) on Jan. 17 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., with contingency dates of Jan. 18-19. Click here for the full traffic alert.

Slight lane shift near Yadkin Road overpass (MM 297) to the George Washington Highway overpass (MM 296) on I-64 West, beginning as early as Jan. 18. Travel lanes will be shifted to the left to enable work on the existing lanes and outside shoulder. This traffic shift will not impact eastbound (towards Suffolk) traffic, and two lanes of traffic will be maintained at all times during daytime hours.

I-64 / I-264 Interchange Improvements Project, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:

Ongoing shift to the left of the flyover from I-64 west to mainline I-264 east (inside set) at the bridge over Kempsville Road, reducing mainline I-264 east by one lane in this location, remaining in place through early 2022.

Alternating, multi-lane closures on I-264 in both directions from Newtown Road (exit 15) to Witchduck Road (exit 16) Jan. 16-22 from 7 p.m. until as late as 10 a.m.

Consecutive, double-lane closure on I-264 west between Witchduck Road (exit 16) and Newtown Road (exit 15) on Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. to Jan. 17 at 5 a.m.

Single-lane closure on I-64 East at the I-264 interchange Jan. 19 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664, Hampton:

Alternating, single-lane closures on the off-ramp from I-664 north to I-64 east (exit 1B):

Jan. 16 from 4 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Jan. 17-20 from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Jan. 21-22 from 6 p.m. to 11 a.m.

Alternating, single-lane closures on the off-ramp from I-664 north to I-64 west (exit 1A):

Jan. 16 from 4 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Jan. 17-20 from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Jan. 21-22 from 6 p.m. to 11 a.m.

Other Notable Closures:

Laskin Road, Virginia Beach: