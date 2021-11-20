List of notable lane closures, detours as part of HRBT Expansion Project for the week of Nov. 19-26

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - With the HRBT Expansion Project underway, traffic is sure to be affected with weekly lane closures and lane detours. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) wants you to be prepared.
As part of the project, construction crews will implement these closures, detours and traffic pacing every week on local roads, I-64 and the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel. Travel restrictions include possible delays, reduced speeds and detours in some areas. Lane closure, detours and traffic pacing are subject to change based on weather conditions and other factors.
Below is a list of notable closures and detours scheduled for the week of Friday, Nov. 19 to Fri. Nov. 26.
Hampton
Daytime Lane Closures and Detours
- None
Overnight Lane Closures and Detours
Friday, November 19 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- Single lane closure on I-64 west at Mallory Street
Monday, November 22 through Tuesday, November 23 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. - nightly
- Single lane closure on I-64 west at Mallory Street
Monday, November 22 through Tuesday, November 23 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. - nightly
- Closure and detour of I-64 west ramp to Mallory Street
Continuous Lane Closures and Detours
- None
Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel
Daytime Lane Closures and Detours
- None
Overnight Lane Closures and Detours
Friday, November 19 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- Single lane closure on I-64 east at HRBT
Saturday, November 20 from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.
- Single lane closure on I-64 east at HRBT
Monday, November 22 through Tuesday, November 23 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. - nightly
- Single lane closure on I-64 east at HRBT
Continuous Lane Closures and Detours
- None
Norfolk
Daytime Lane Closures and Detours
Friday, November 19 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Slow roll on W. Bay Avenue on-ramp to I-64 east
Monday, November 22 through Tuesday, November 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - daily
- Flagging operation on W. Bayview Boulevard
Monday, November 22 through Tuesday, November 23 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. - daily
- Slow roll on W. Bay Avenue on-ramp to I-64 east
Wednesday, November 24 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Slow roll on W. Bay Avenue on-ramp to I-64 east
Overnight Lane Closures and Detours
Friday, November 19 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- Single lane closure I-64 west at Evans Street
Friday, November 19 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Ramp closure and detour W. Bay Avenue to I-64 east on-ramp
Sunday, November 21 through Tuesday, November 23 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. - nightly
- Ramp closure and detour W. Bay Avenue to I-64 east on-ramp
Continuous Lane Closures and Detours
Friday, November 19 through Friday, November 26 – 24 hours per day
- Closure and detour of W. Evans Street at I-64 overpass. Click here to read the traffic alert for the W. Evans Street closure and detour (includes map).
Drivers are advised to check the HRBT Expansion Project's webpage often for the latest updates to the weekly lane closures.
