List of notable lane closures, detours as part of HRBT Expansion Project for the week of Nov. 19-26

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - With the HRBT Expansion Project underway, traffic is sure to be affected with weekly lane closures and lane detours. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) wants you to be prepared.

As part of the project, construction crews will implement these closures, detours and traffic pacing every week on local roads, I-64 and the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel. Travel restrictions include possible delays, reduced speeds and detours in some areas. Lane closure, detours and traffic pacing are subject to change based on weather conditions and other factors.

Below is a list of notable closures and detours scheduled for the week of Friday, Nov. 19 to Fri. Nov. 26.

Hampton

Daytime Lane Closures and Detours



None



Overnight Lane Closures and Detours

Friday, November 19 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.



Single lane closure on I-64 west at Mallory Street



Monday, November 22 through Tuesday, November 23 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. - nightly



Single lane closure on I-64 west at Mallory Street

Monday, November 22 through Tuesday, November 23 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. - nightly



Closure and detour of I-64 west ramp to Mallory Street

﻿Continuous Lane Closures and Detours



None

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel

Daytime Lane Closures and Detours



None

Overnight Lane Closures and Detours

Friday, November 19 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.



Single lane closure on I-64 east at HRBT

Saturday, November 20 from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.



Single lane closure on I-64 east at HRBT

﻿Monday, November 22 through Tuesday, November 23 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. - nightly



Single lane closure on I-64 east at HRBT

﻿Continuous Lane Closures and Detours



None

Norfolk

Daytime Lane Closures and Detours

Friday, November 19 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Slow roll on W. Bay Avenue on-ramp to I-64 east

Monday, November 22 through Tuesday, November 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - daily



Flagging operation on W. Bayview Boulevard

Monday, November 22 through Tuesday, November 23 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. - daily



Slow roll on W. Bay Avenue on-ramp to I-64 east

Wednesday, November 24 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.



Slow roll on W. Bay Avenue on-ramp to I-64 east

Overnight Lane Closures and Detours

Friday, November 19 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.



Single lane closure I-64 west at Evans Street

Friday, November 19 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.



Ramp closure and detour W. Bay Avenue to I-64 east on-ramp

Sunday, November 21 through Tuesday, November 23 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. - nightly



Ramp closure and detour W. Bay Avenue to I-64 east on-ramp

Continuous Lane Closures and Detours

Friday, November 19 through Friday, November 26 – 24 hours per day



Closure and detour of W. Evans Street at I-64 overpass. Click here to read the traffic alert for the W. Evans Street closure and detour (includes map).

Drivers are advised to check the HRBT Expansion Project's webpage often for the latest updates to the weekly lane closures.

