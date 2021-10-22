List of notable lane closures, detours as part of HRBT Expansion Project for the week of Oct. 22-29

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - With the HRBT Expansion Project underway, traffic is sure to be affected with weekly lane closures and lane detours. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) wants you to be prepared.

As part of the project, construction crews will implement these closures, detours and traffic pacing every week on local roads, I-64 and the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel. Travel restrictions include possible delays, reduced speeds and detours in some areas. Lane closure, detours and traffic pacing are subject to change based on weather conditions and other factors.

Below is a list of notable closures and detours scheduled for the week of Friday, Oct. 22 to Fri. Oct. 29:

Hampton

Daytime Lane Closures and Detours



None

Overnight Lane Closures and Detours



Saturday, October 23 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Alternating lane closures on Mallory Street Bridge, flaggers present

Tuesday, October 26 through Thursday, October 28 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. – nightly

Right lane closure on I-64 east at Mallory Street



Continuous Lane Closures and Detours



None

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel

Daytime Lane Closures and Detours



None



Overnight Lane Closures and Detours



Friday, October 22 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Left lane closure on I-64 west at HRBT

Friday, October 22 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Right lane closure on I-64 east at HRBT

Wednesday, October 27 through Friday, October 29 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. - nightly

Right lane closure on I-64 east at HRBT





﻿Continuous Lane Closures and Detours



None

Norfolk

Daytime Lane Closures and Detours



Friday, October 22 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Slow roll on W. Bay Avenue to on-ramp to I-64 east

Friday, October 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Flagging operation on Patrol Road

Monday, October 25 through Friday, October 29 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. - daily

Slow roll on W. Bay Avenue on-ramp to I-64 east

Monday, October 25 through Friday, October 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - daily

Flagging operation on Patrol Road



Overnight Lane Closures and Detours



Friday, October 22 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. - nightly

Ramp closure and detour on W. Bay Avenue to I-64 east on-ramp

Saturday, October 23 through Sunday October 24 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. – nightly

I-64 HOV Express Lanes closed

Monday, October 25 through Tuesday, October 26 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. – nightly

I-64 HOV Express Lanes closed

Monday, October 25 through Thursday, October 28 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. - nightly

Left lane closure I-64 east between Bay Avenue and Patrol Road

Monday, October 25 through Thursday, October 28 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. - nightly

Right lane closure I-64 east at 4 th View Street

Wednesday, October 27 through Thursday, October 28 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. – nightly

Right lane closure I-64 east at Willoughby Bay Bridge



Friday, October 29 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.



Left lane closure I-64 westbound from Willoughby Bay Bridge to HRBT



Friday, October 29 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.



I-64 HOV Express Lanes closed



Continuous Lane Closures and Detours



Friday, October 22 through Friday, October 29 – 24 hours per day

Closure and detour of W. Evans Street at I-64 overpass. Click here to read the traffic alert for the W. Evans Street closure and detour (includes map).



Drivers are advised to check the HRBT Expansion Project's webpage often for the latest updates to the weekly lane closures.

Related: Looking at the HRBT Expansion Project from a new perspective