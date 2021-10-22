List of notable lane closures, detours as part of HRBT Expansion Project for the week of Oct. 22-29

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - With the HRBT Expansion Project underway, traffic is sure to be affected with weekly lane closures and lane detours. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) wants you to be prepared.
As part of the project, construction crews will implement these closures, detours and traffic pacing every week on local roads, I-64 and the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel. Travel restrictions include possible delays, reduced speeds and detours in some areas. Lane closure, detours and traffic pacing are subject to change based on weather conditions and other factors.
Below is a list of notable closures and detours scheduled for the week of Friday, Oct. 22 to Fri. Oct. 29:
Hampton
Daytime Lane Closures and Detours
- None
Overnight Lane Closures and Detours
- Saturday, October 23 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Alternating lane closures on Mallory Street Bridge, flaggers present
- Tuesday, October 26 through Thursday, October 28 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. – nightly
- Right lane closure on I-64 east at Mallory Street
Continuous Lane Closures and Detours
- None
Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel
Daytime Lane Closures and Detours
- None
Overnight Lane Closures and Detours
- Friday, October 22 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- Left lane closure on I-64 west at HRBT
- Friday, October 22 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- Right lane closure on I-64 east at HRBT
- Wednesday, October 27 through Friday, October 29 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. - nightly
- Right lane closure on I-64 east at HRBT
Continuous Lane Closures and Detours
- None
Norfolk
Daytime Lane Closures and Detours
- Friday, October 22 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Slow roll on W. Bay Avenue to on-ramp to I-64 east
- Friday, October 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Flagging operation on Patrol Road
- Monday, October 25 through Friday, October 29 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. - daily
- Slow roll on W. Bay Avenue on-ramp to I-64 east
- Monday, October 25 through Friday, October 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - daily
- Flagging operation on Patrol Road
Overnight Lane Closures and Detours
- Friday, October 22 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. - nightly
- Ramp closure and detour on W. Bay Avenue to I-64 east on-ramp
- Saturday, October 23 through Sunday October 24 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. – nightly
- I-64 HOV Express Lanes closed
- Monday, October 25 through Tuesday, October 26 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. – nightly
- I-64 HOV Express Lanes closed
- Monday, October 25 through Thursday, October 28 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. - nightly
- Left lane closure I-64 east between Bay Avenue and Patrol Road
- Monday, October 25 through Thursday, October 28 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. - nightly
- Right lane closure I-64 east at 4th View Street
- Wednesday, October 27 through Thursday, October 28 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. – nightly
- Right lane closure I-64 east at Willoughby Bay Bridge
Friday, October 29 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- Left lane closure I-64 westbound from Willoughby Bay Bridge to HRBT
Friday, October 29 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- I-64 HOV Express Lanes closed
Continuous Lane Closures and Detours
- Friday, October 22 through Friday, October 29 – 24 hours per day
- Closure and detour of W. Evans Street at I-64 overpass. Click here to read the traffic alert for the W. Evans Street closure and detour (includes map).
Drivers are advised to check the HRBT Expansion Project's webpage often for the latest updates to the weekly lane closures.
