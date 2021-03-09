Litter picker uppers are needed for annual Great American Cleanup across Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Are you ready to do a little spring cleaning? Two organizations have teamed up to help clean up Hampton Roads and are seeking volunteers to help.

AskHRgreen.org and Keep Virginia Beautiful have partnered together to join volunteers from across the region for this year’s Great American Cleanup, on March 26 and March 27.

Instead of gathering in large groups for organized community cleanups, residents will focus on cleaning up their own communities and local outdoor spaces in smaller numbers.

During the pandemic, officials say litter has become an increasingly difficult challenge in Hampton Roads.

"You can rally your friends, neighbors or coworkers to host a #TeamUp2Cleanup event, or simply grab a trash bag and pick up litter while you take a walk around the block,” said Rebekah Eastep, an askHRgreen.org team leader.

The Great American Cleanup is an initiative of Keep America Beautiful and is traditionally held in the Spring, but last year it was held in the fall.

This year they say certain guidelines will be similar. Groups should be limited to no more than 25 participants, and volunteers are asked to wear masks, maintain a distance of six feet apart, and wear gloves or use a grabber to handle litter.

“Spending time outdoors is one of the safest, socially-distant activities one can do, and our region could use a good spring cleaning,” Eastep said. “Your efforts will benefit the greater good by creating beautiful, healthy spaces that we can all enjoy.”

To register for a local event or to lead a cleanup project of your own, click here.