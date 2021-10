The 2021 holiday season is on the horizon, and beginning November 1 you can celebrate with a limited-edition seasonal treat: Little Debbie's Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream.

According to a release from BestProducts, vanilla ice cream is mixed with chunks of Little Debbie's two-layer Christmas tree cakes, red icing and green sprinkles. It'll be sold exclusively at Walmart starting November 1 and continuing while supplies last.

A pint costs $2.50 — perfect for holiday cheer on a budget.

To read the full release, click here.