Little Theatre of Virginia Beach kicks off its 75th anniversary season

Posted at 3:33 PM, Sep 09, 2022
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Little Theatre of Virginia Beach is kicking off its 75th year of shows Friday night!

The community theatre has been operating as an all-volunteer not-for-profit organization since 1948.

Friday at 8 p.m., attendees can see the first showing of the play "Dracula." The weekend productions will run on the main stage until October 2.

2022-2023 Season Main Stage Shows:

  • November 11 - December 11: White Christmas
  • January 13 - February 5: Much Ado About Nothing
  • March 10 - April 2: The Legend of Georgia McBride
  • May 12 - June 4: Murder on the Orient Express
  • July 14 - August 6: Escape to Margaritaville

